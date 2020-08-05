Advertisement

Lions say Stafford’s test was a false positive

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions removed quarterback Matthew Stafford from the COVID-IR list, saying he received a false positive test result.

The list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person. Stafford was listed on it Saturday, which was big news because of his stature in the game and because of the health issues his family has dealt with.

His wife Kelly had surgery last year to remove a brain tumor. The Lions said Tuesday he does not have COVID-19 and has never had it.

Stafford’s wife Kelly criticized the NFL, saying maybe the information shouldn’t be released until it’s certain somebody has COVID.

