Lions say Stafford’s test was a false positive

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions removed quarterback Matthew Stafford from the COVID-IR list, saying he received a false positive test result.

The list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person. Stafford was listed on it Saturday, which was big news because of his stature in the game and because of the health issues his family has dealt with.

His wife Kelly had surgery last year to remove a brain tumor. The Lions said Tuesday he does not have COVID-19 and has never had it.

Stafford’s wife Kelly criticized the NFL, saying maybe the information shouldn’t be released until it’s certain somebody has COVID.

