KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - KICKS 99 & Beasley Media Group Augusta announces the annual 2020 KICKS 99 Guitar Pull will not be held this year due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

For the past 21 years, the event has brought the community together to celebrate country music and benefited the United Way of the CSRA.

Kent Dunn, Beasley Media Group Vice President and General Manager, said in a statement:

“Thank you to our amazing sponsors, fans, and supporters throughout the years for supporting the KICKS 99 Guitar Pull. These are unprecedented times. The safety of our community, staff, and country artists is our number one priority. As a result, we have made the decision to cancel this year’s event. We’ll be back bigger and better than ever in 2021!”

