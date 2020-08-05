Advertisement

Georgia parents alarmed by photos of student crowds

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA - Two suburban Atlanta school districts that began in-person instruction with mask-optional polices face more questions about COVID-19 safety protocols after pictures taken on campus show students packed shoulder-to-shoulder.

In Cherokee County, dozens of seniors gathered at two of the district’s six high schools to take traditional first-day-of-school senior photos, with students squeezing together in black outfits. No one in pictures at Sequoyah High School in Hickory Flat or Etowah High School in Woodstock wore a mask.

In Paulding County, student pictures taken Monday and Tuesday show crowded hallways at North Paulding High School in Dallas. Fewer than half of the students shown are wearing masks.

Critics widely derided the pictures on social media, although some residents of the counties voiced support.

Paulding County Superintendent Brian Ottot, in an email sent Tuesday, said pictures were accurate, but said the district is following state guidelines and that students need longer than a few minutes in the hall to catch the virus from others.

Ottot wrote that class changes are "a challenge" and that "it is an area where we are continuing to work on in this new environment to find practicable ways to further limit students from congregating," He added that "There is no question that the photo does not look good."

Ottot defended the district's decision not to require masks, writing that "Wearing a mask is a personal choice and there is no practical way to enforce a mandate to wear them."

At least one North Paulding football player tested positive for coronavirus in recent days, among hundreds of Georgia athletes confirmed with infections.

Cherokee County school district spokesperson Barbara Jacoby said the pictures weren't a sanctioned activity and officials only became aware when the photos were posted on social media. She didn't say why staff members weren't present or didn't break up groups. An Instagram account associated with Sequoyah High School shared the picture, writing "Welcome Back!!!" but the picture was later removed.

"As with every first day of school, students and parents took 'first day' photos before school started outside of the schools — some of the photos were of students with masks on, and some were of students not wearing masks," Jacoby wrote in an email.

Jacoby wrote that the district continues to "strongly encourage and recommend that all students social distance and, when they cannot, that they wear masks inside the school and on buses."

Cherokee County officials later announced a student at Sixes Elementary School near Canton tested positive for the virus. The child's teacher and 20 other students were sent home to quarantine and learn online for 14 days.

Superintendent Brian Hightower had already provoked ire among some teachers with a Friday email that some interpreted as suggesting they resign if they had COVID-19 concerns.

"For those of you who are unhappy with various facets of our reopening plan, I ask you to reflect on the best direction for you in your role with CCSD," Hightower wrote.

On Saturday, Hightower wrote another email saying he heard from "several" employees and he "should have done a much better job of sharing my appreciation for both your efforts and concerns as it relates to our school reopening."

Cherokee and Paulding were the largest Georgia districts to resume full five-day-a-week instruction on Monday. Both are giving parents the option of five-day-a-week classes or online learning. In Paulding, 30% of students chose online learning, while 22% chose it in Cherokee.

What’s the situation in other big districts?

  • Gwinnett County announced it would start instruction all-virtual on Aug. 12. The 180,000-student Gwinnett district announced Tuesday that it could seek to bring kindergartners, first graders, sixth graders, high school freshmen and certain special education students back to school as early as Aug. 26. More grades would follow in phases for students not taking classes online.
  • The 111,000-student Cobb County district and the 94,000-student Fulton County district are also discussing phased returns. Both say decisions will be based on COVID-19 case levels and proposed no dates. “We continue to believe the face-to-face classroom is the best classroom environment for most students and we remain committed to providing parents with a face-to-face and remote classroom choice,” stated Tuesday announcement.
  • In Atlanta, students will be learning virtually for the first nine weeks, a move Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms supports. “I do think that it was the right decision to go online and it gives the school system an opportunity to revisit, um, how students will enter the classroom in nine weeks. And hopefully we will be in a better place in this state,” she said. Atlanta Public Schools are set to start their online instruction Aug. 24.

The WRDW/WAGT staff contributed to this report.

