Ga. Tech begins most unusual season with 2-a-day practices

ATLANTA (AP) — For Georgia Tech’s football team, this most unusual of seasons began with two-a-day practices. No, it wasn’t two practices in one day for the entire team.

Coach Geoff Collins split his roster into two groups and put them each through a morning practice, hoping to make things a bit safer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Collins pointed to a number of extraordinary steps the program is taking during preseason practice. In addition to the two-a-days, circles have been painted on the sideline to promote social distancing.

Also, Collins is using an electronic whistle to make sure he is heard while wearing a mask.

