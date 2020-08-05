Advertisement

Drivers are seeing a new traffic signal in Columbia County this week

A newly installed traffic signal at Wrightsboro Road and Chambin Road is set to become operational this week.
A newly installed traffic signal at Wrightsboro Road and Chambin Road is set to become operational this week.(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly installed traffic signal at Wrightsboro Road and Chambin Road is set to become operational this week.

Weather permitting, the signalized intersection will enter full stop-and-go mode on Thursday.

Until then, plans call for a yellow flashing signal on Wrightsboro Road and a red flashing signal on Chambin Road. Flashing yellow means proceed with caution through the intersection and red means to stop.

Message boards will alert drivers, who are urged to proceed cautiously as this is a major change for this location.

