Advertisement

Donated fans sought to help vulnerable Grovetown residents beat the heat

LOA has some fans and air conditioners stored for eligible seniors
LOA has some fans and air conditioners stored for eligible seniors(WDBJ)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Grovetown is collecting electric fans to help residents beat the heat when they’re not allowed to leave the house due to COVID-19 restrictions.

With the elderly and those with underlying conditions more susceptible to the dangers of COVID-19, this group has been ordered by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to shelter in place. Yet people 65 and older, children younger than 2 and people with chronic diseases or mental illness also have a greater chance of suffering from a heat-related illness.

With the current lack of cooling centers, the city of Grovetown is collecting electric fans to give to residents who may not have air conditioning in their home or a way to stay cool during the hottest part of the day.

The city is accepting new or gently used fans from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays at City Hall, 103 Old Wrightsboro Road. You can drop them off at the help and information desk in the lobby.

For more information or to request a fan, call 833-464-8696.

MORE | Gas utility provides help for low-income customers

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Drivers are seeing a new traffic signal in Columbia County this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A newly installed traffic signal at Wrightsboro Road and Chambin Road is set to become operational this week.

News

Victim dies several days after vehicle crash in Augusta

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A person has died several days after a vehicle crash in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

News

Augusta mayor, city officials to discuss COVID-19 today

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr., along with other city and state officials, will deliver an update regarding COVID-19 efforts in the City of Augusta, and recent executive orders from the state and local governments.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

Latest News

News

More focus on virtual learning in Richmond Co.

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Husband takes job to see wife in nursing home

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
KICKS 99 & Beasley Media Group Augusta announces the annual 2020 KICKS 99 Guitar Pull will not be held this year due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

News

OK of alcohol delivery brings relief for Augusta businesses

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed a bill allowing stores to deliver beer, wine and liquor to Georgia homes.

News

N. Augusta residents worry about lack of tax payment on Riverside Village

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Riverside Village was supposed to be done by Dec. 31, 2018. Not only have many projects not even started, but they’ve been seized by the county for outstanding taxes.

News

Myrtle Beach clear after the storm

Updated: 11 hours ago