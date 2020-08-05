Donated fans sought to help vulnerable Grovetown residents beat the heat

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Grovetown is collecting electric fans to help residents beat the heat when they’re not allowed to leave the house due to COVID-19 restrictions.

With the elderly and those with underlying conditions more susceptible to the dangers of COVID-19, this group has been ordered by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to shelter in place. Yet people 65 and older, children younger than 2 and people with chronic diseases or mental illness also have a greater chance of suffering from a heat-related illness.

With the current lack of cooling centers, the city of Grovetown is collecting electric fans to give to residents who may not have air conditioning in their home or a way to stay cool during the hottest part of the day.

The city is accepting new or gently used fans from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays at City Hall, 103 Old Wrightsboro Road. You can drop them off at the help and information desk in the lobby.

For more information or to request a fan, call 833-464-8696.

