Deputies investigating death of body found in Burke County

(KALB)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a deceased person found in a wooded area off a roadway.

According to the report, on Wednesday, August 5, around, 9:01 a.m., deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hwy 56 South near Beedy Branch Rd in reference to a deceased subject located in a wooded area off the roadway.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation’s Division responded to the scene and is actively working the scene as a suspicious death.

Currently, BCSO investigators are attempting to identify the victim. The report states that the recovered victim’s body has been submitted to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Lab to assist in the identification and the possible cause of death.

Those results are pending, and the investigation is still on-going.

No further information can be given at this time. We will provide updates as it develops.

