Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Storm chances will increase though midweek as a front nears the region. This will provide some better ingredients for showers and storms to form in the afternoon and evening today through Thursday. Highs today and Thursday will be in the mid to low 90s.

Our pattern is not expected to change too much Friday into the weekend. Each day will see highs in the mid to low 90s and a few afternoon storms will be possible.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.