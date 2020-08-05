Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Hot and humid rest of the week with storms possible in the afternoons and evenings.
By Riley Hale
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Storms will be possible through this evening, but we are expecting mostly dry conditions after midnight. Heavy downpours will create isolated flooding issues across the CSRA. Lows tonight will drop to the mid and low 70s by early Thursday. Winds will remain light out of the southeast.

We are expecting a dry start early Thursday, but a stalled front over the region will bring more scattered storms to the region in the afternoon through around midnight. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and brief strong wind gusts will be possible again Thursday. Highs are expected to reach the mid to low 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast mainly less than 10 mph.

Our pattern is not expected to change too much Friday into the weekend. Each day will see highs in the mid to low 90s and a few afternoon storms will be possible.

