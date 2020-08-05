Advertisement

DA fights to get ex-officer jailed again in Rayshard Brooks slaying

From left: Garrett Rolfe and Rayshard Brooks
From left: Garrett Rolfe and Rayshard Brooks(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is asking a court to revoke bond for the former police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

The former officer, Garrett Rolfe, is accused of traveling to Florida for vacation without making the state aware of his plans beforehand, violating the terms of his $500,000 bond.

Rolfe is facing 11 criminal counts in connection with Brooks’ death — the most serious being felony murder.

MORE | Task force to consider fate of Augusta’s Confederate monument

Rolfe faces up to life in prison or the death penalty if convicted on that charge.

Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot dead June 12 in an encounter with Rolfe and another officer outside a Wendy’s in Atlanta. He had snatched a stun gun from officers, and he fired it at them during the clash, but he was running away at the time Rolfe started shooting, prosecutors have said.

Brooks was among Black people killed in recent months by white officers in cases that have sparked nationwide protests calling for police reform and racial justice.

