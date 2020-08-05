Columbia County School District has three confirmed cases of COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two days after students in the district returned to school, the Columbia County School District says they’ve confirmed three cases of COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway says there has been one case at Harlem High School, one case at Lakeside High School, and a third case at another school they have not revealed yet because parents have not yet been informed.

The two students at Harlem and Lakeside are asymptomatic. One of the students was tested before a medical procedure and still came to school while waiting for results. The other was tested and still came to school as they waited for confirmation.

The third case, according to Carraway, is new.

”A parent just called in to say their child isn’t feeling well and went to the doctor and tested positive,“ Carraway said. “So, that would make three since school has begun.”

Per district policy, the asymptomatic students now have to wait at least 10 days since the date of the test to be allowed to return to school.

