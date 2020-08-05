Chemical truck spills materials along Doug Barnard Parkway
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A chemical truck leaked some materials this morning along southbound Doug Barnard Parkway.
The right lane was closed for traffic after around 10:45 a.m., and drivers were urged to slow down in the area.
A local hazardous materials team will work with the Georgia Department of Transportation to clean up the spill.
