Chemical truck spills materials along Doug Barnard Parkway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A chemical truck leaked some materials this morning along southbound Doug Barnard Parkway.

The right lane was closed for traffic after around 10:45 a.m., and drivers were urged to slow down in the area.

A local hazardous materials team will work with the Georgia Department of Transportation to clean up the spill.

