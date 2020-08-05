Advertisement

Carowinds to remain closed for rest of 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

Carowinds has announced plans for a new section of the theme park, including its “double launch” roller coaster “Copperhead Strike.”
Carowinds has announced plans for a new section of the theme park, including its "double launch" roller coaster "Copperhead Strike."((Source: WIS, RENDERING COURTESY OF CAROWINDS))
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Carowinds will remain closed for the rest of 2020 due to challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amusement park officials say with the diminishing number of calendar days left in the 2020 operating season, as well as limited visibility from state and local officials as to when a park opening is possible, the decision has been made to remain closed.

The park will continue to work with public health authorities to ensure guests can return to fun in a safe environment next season.

“We are disappointed that we are unable to welcome our guests back to the park this season,” said Pat Jones, Carowinds vice president and general manager. “The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority. Although we have done our due diligence in developing a comprehensive safety plan in accordance with industry and public health standards, the continued uncertainty in our region brought by COVID-19 leads us to the difficult yet responsible decision to keep the park closed for the rest of the year. We look forward to a great 2021 season with new rides, attractions, and entertainment for the whole family. We thank our guests and associates for their continued loyalty and support during this challenging time.”

WBTV spoke to people along Carowinds Blvd. about the amusement park’s announcement Tuesday night.

“We understand the reason for it closing, it’s just sad that it is closing, but that’s the way of the world now,” said Carowinds fan Lavon Avery.

Donte Davis, a local father, said he too understands why it may be too difficult for the park to open amid the pandemic.

“Let’s say one person has COVID and they don’t know and they’re just spreading it to everyone in the park. Now, everyone who went to the park is infecting their family, their friends, so it’s an ongoing cycle,” noted Davis.

Taya Bittle, a mother from Shelby, North Carolina, said she thinks there are procedures the park could have taken to safely open up.

“There’s social distancing. There’s six feet. There’s ways you know you can limit the lines. You can limit how you go about things so there’s other things to do other than shut it down. Try to find some kind of medium of what you can do,” said Bittle.

