Braves place Adams, Albies on IL, reinstate Markakis

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves are facing lineup changes after placing second baseman Ozzie Albies and designated hitter Matt Adams on the 10-day injured list.

Also, outfielder Nick Markakis was reinstated from the restricted list. Markakis announced on July 29 that he was returning to the team, three weeks after opting out due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Albies was held without a hit in Tuesday night’s 10-1 win over Toronto, leaving him in a 2-for-21 slump as he struggled with a bruised right wrist. Adams hit a second-inning homer before leaving the game with a strained left hamstring.

