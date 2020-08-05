Backlog for COVID-19 test results create larger issues past state of health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lags in test results and supply shortages are leaving many people waiting days for their results, a problem that doctors say has existed since the start of the pandemic.

Johnathan Pigford waited 14 days for his results.

“It just created a lot of anxiety. When everybody’s already anxious in the country and everywhere as is,” he said.

Pigford got a COVID-19 test from his primary healthcare doctor and didn’t get his results until 14 days later. And it didn’t only affect his health.

“My job needed to know, and I didn’t know what to tell them. Meanwhile I’m sick,” he explained.

The long wait time left him quarantined for even longer and it cost him his bar-tending job. But this problem isn't new--

“When we were testing less people, we also had some delays in availability,” Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer of AU Health, said.

Test results sent to large testing companies typically take longer than results from local labs, like AU Health. Dr. Coule says the problem is only worsening as case numbers increase.

“Well, if you’re waiting 14 days to decide whether or not you need to do a 14-day quarantine. Obviously, the utility of the test goes out the window,” he explained.

The problem lies not just with the labs but with supplies -- the swabs, tubes and chemicals needed to complete the tests are limited, and it does make a difference.

“It’s a completely different message to tell me that I might have COVID-19, versus giving me a lab result that says you do have COVID-19...The thing about this disease is it has minimal symptoms in some people,” Coule said. “Yet those people can still infect other people. So, to me being able to tell someone you have COVID-19 can result in people dramatically changing their behavior.”

Dr. Coule says the wait time for results varies from place to place but on average, AU has been able to get results back to people within a 24-hour period.

Dr. Coule also advises that the nasal swab test is still the best way to see if you have the coronavirus.

