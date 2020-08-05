Augusta mayor extends face mask mandate to Sept. 8

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With cases in Richmond County continuing to rise, Mayor Hardie Davis is extending his mask order for an additional 30 days.

In a new executive order, Davis says masks will be required in any buildings or businesses inside Richmond County until Sept. 8, 2020.

The order also comes with what Davis calls the 3 W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your

Davis says he’s going to drill that mantra into citizens until the danger is over.

“And then we’re going to keep saying it,” Davis said.

More on this story as it develops.

