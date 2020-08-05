Aho, Reimer help Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-1 for sweep

TORONTO (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored twice in the third period while James Reimer was strong in net to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-1 on Tuesday night and sweep the Stanley Cup qualifier series.

Warren Foegele scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period for the Hurricanes.

Reimer added 37 saves for the Hurricanes in his first start of the series. C

hris Kreider scored for the Rangers. Rookie Igor Shesterkin finished with 27 saves in his postseason debut for New York.

