Aho, Reimer help Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-1 for sweep
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored twice in the third period while James Reimer was strong in net to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-1 on Tuesday night and sweep the Stanley Cup qualifier series.
Warren Foegele scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period for the Hurricanes.
Reimer added 37 saves for the Hurricanes in his first start of the series. C
hris Kreider scored for the Rangers. Rookie Igor Shesterkin finished with 27 saves in his postseason debut for New York.
