Woman accused of causing ‘cruel physical pain’ to 1-year-old

Tamia Andrews
Tamia Andrews(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman has been arrested on suspicion of cruelty to children in the first degree, according to Richmond County jail records. 

Tamia Andrews, 22, was booked suspicion of maliciously causing a 1-year-old “cruel physical pain,” according to records.

She threw the child on a wooden floor and left the child there alone on Sunday, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office authorities allege.

The child suffered a concussion, according to deputies.

The crime allegedly occurred in the 400 block of Hale Street.

