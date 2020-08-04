Woman accused of causing ‘cruel physical pain’ to 1-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman has been arrested on suspicion of cruelty to children in the first degree, according to Richmond County jail records.

Tamia Andrews, 22, was booked suspicion of maliciously causing a 1-year-old “cruel physical pain,” according to records.

She threw the child on a wooden floor and left the child there alone on Sunday, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office authorities allege.

The child suffered a concussion, according to deputies.

The crime allegedly occurred in the 400 block of Hale Street.

