With Cam gone, Bridgewater says Panthers feel like his team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton is gone. That means the Carolina Panthers are now Teddy Bridgewater’s team — or at least that’s the way the team’s new quarterback is feeling as training camp activities get underway.

Bridgewater said the transition to the Panthers has gone well and he feels as if this is his team.

He says he won’t try to be like Newton, but plans to be himself and play his own game in a Panthers uniform.

