Advertisement

Water beetles stage ‘back door’ escape from predators

Hold your breath
After being eaten by a dark-spotted frog, this species of water beetle travels through the frog's gut and emerges on the other end.
After being eaten by a dark-spotted frog, this species of water beetle travels through the frog's gut and emerges on the other end.(Source: Kobe University, CNN)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Researchers in Japan have identified a beetle that can survive being eaten.

The little bugs use an option some might call the “back door” exit.

After being eaten by a dark-spotted frog, this species of water beetle travels through the frog’s gut and emerges with the amphibian’s feces.

The finding came from a study at Kobe University that was published Monday in the journal Current Biology.

The beetle’s tough exoskeleton likely enables it to survive the frog’s digestive tract, researchers said.

And like many aquatic beetles, it carries its own air to breathe.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burke County inmate, officers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a jail inmate tested positive for coronavirus, as did two deputies and three jailers.

Coronavirus

Formerly disbelieving, Arizona couple who suffered from COVID-19 expresses regrets

Updated: 20 minutes ago
They once laughed about the virus. Now they say it’s no joke.

News

Like other events, CSRA Food Truck Festival canceled for this year

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The CSRA Food Truck Festival, like several other annual events, is being canceled this year amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Anti-maskers change their tune after contracting COVID-19

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
Two coronavirus disbelievers in Arizona are changing their tune. The couple threw health safety measures out the window - and ended up contracting COVID-19.

Latest News

National

Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach gets 90 days in jail for lying in Nassar-related case

Updated: 38 minutes ago
A judge sentenced ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages to 90 days in jail plus probation for lying in a case related to Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of athletes on campus.

News

Wealth Wednesday: Financial planning

Updated: 39 minutes ago

National

Isaias, again a tropical storm, spawns wild inland weather along East Coast

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By GERRY BROOME
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain during an inland march up the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina.

News

Augusta Rotarians using their own lunch funds to feed others

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Staff
For months, the Rotary Club of Augusta has been feeding others by using the funds it normally uses to pay for members’ lunches.

What local Rotarians are doing to make a difference

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Rotary Club of Augusta members are using their own lunch money to feed the needy as well as front-line medical workers.

News

Wealth Wednesday: What's an orphaned retirement account?

Updated: 56 minutes ago