Suspect accused of trying to entice child in Augusta
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say they arrested a man who is accused of trying to entice a child under 16 for indecent purposes.
According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Emmett Junior Syed, 32, was arrested Thursday and booked into county jail on suspicion of enticing a child for indecent purposes and criminal attempt-felony.
Authorities allege that on July 15 at about 10 a.m., he tried to commit the crime of aggravated child molestation by trying to entice a child under age 16 to allow him to perform an immoral act.
The crime allegedly occurred in the 3600 block of Peach Orchard Road, according to deputies.
