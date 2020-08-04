Advertisement

Storms rake through the CSRA, nearly 4,000 without power

MGN Online
MGN Online(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heavy storms in the Augusta area in the beginning of this week leave nearly 4,000 Georgians and counting without power.

According to Georgia Power’s outage interactive map, roughly 3,822 people in the Augusta area are without power. 

The number rises to 4,800 including the areas surrounding Augusta. 

A total of 37 outages have been reported as of 8:50 p.m. on August 3.

