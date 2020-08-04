Senator Kelly Loeffler discusses new legislation to stop violent crime and COVID in Georgia

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) introduced several new bills this week to combat violent crime across the country. The new bills are part of her USA Safe Families and Secure Futures plan.

Loeffler introduced the Cracking Down on Gangs and Deporting Criminal Act, which would increase criminal penalties for gang members, create a national gang member database and speed up the deportation process for gang members in the country illegally.

She also introduced the Protecting Public Safety and Supporting Law Enforcement Act. // The Act would allow the U.S. Department of Transportation to withhold highway safety funding for cities that cut funding for police departments without a clear reason.

In response to the protests across the country, Loeffler presented the Securing Commerce and Protecting Businesses Act which would make looting small businesses a federal crime.

The Georgia senator also discussed COVID-19 and the reopening of schools in the state.

