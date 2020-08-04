Richmond County wraps up education plans, here’s what we know

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Education ended another meeting with some updates to their plans for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

September 8 will remain as the start date for school and is unlikely to change. The end date for school will not change.

Even if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, that will be the start date for both virtual and traditional learning. Originally, school officials planned to delay the start date further in the case of higher numbers.

Richmond County is now in the “red” category for virus severity. Schools officials are hoping to see a decline.

Meal delivery for students will start on August 7. Buses will deliver to certain areas and schools will be pick-up areas.

Online registration has been extended until August 7.

After parents commit to a decision for online or traditional learning, the only way to change it is for parents to submit a “Hardship Wavier.”

The online program will now be “school-based” instead of “district-based,” so the schools will have more responsibility for virtual learning than anticipated. Virtual learning is expected to look like two hours of instruction with teachers, and assignments for the remaining time in the day.

