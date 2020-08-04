MISSING: 81-year-old woman hasn’t been seen in two days.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search is on for an 81-year-old Richmond County woman last spotted on Aug. 2.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Betty Ann Dye was last seen on Wrightsboro Road around 4 p.m.

She was wearing blue jeans, a tan shirt, brown shoes, and a brown cap.

If you have any information on Betty Ann Dye, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester or any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

