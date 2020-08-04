Advertisement

Mental health pods could be the pandemic relief AU hospital workers need

This mental health pod is their solution: a space with snacks, books, resources for stress relief, and counseling.
This mental health pod is their solution: a space with snacks, books, resources for stress relief, and counseling.
By Brady Trapnell
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New cases come into our hospitals every day, as our healthcare workers continue to fight COVID-19. Now some of them are getting a little refuge.

At Augusta University Health, their nurses and staff are experiencing stress like never before. The entire hospital is under their emergency staffing plan to ease the burden, with nurses helping other nurses.

It's likely COVID-19 is taking a mental burden on all of us. Just imagine being on the frontlines every day.

“They are not used to having patients pass away with the frequency and severity that they are,” Caroline McKinnon, associate professor at the College of Nursing at AU, said. McKinnon also works as a mental health nurse.

After a nurse was hospitalized a couple of weeks ago, other nurses and pastoral care said something needed to change. AU Health now has mental health pods for its medical workers.

“We can’t just think about the physical aspects of the pandemic. Not for the patients and not for the nurses,” McKinnon said.

This mental health pod is their solution: a space with snacks, books, resources for stress relief, and counseling.

Former clinical psychologist and AU chaplain Dr. Doug Pryor says many nurses get into the field to see healing.

“The healing doesn’t seem to be healing. It’s a continuing process of badness, if you will,” he said.

And oftentimes, they carry the trauma of COVID-19 with them.

“Majority of nurses are women. A lot of nurses are also mothers, so they are going home to their families,” Pryor said.

Director of Pastoral Care, Jeff Flowers, says he hopes a typical waiting room can turn into a place of peace, giving life in a place that’s experiencing death.

“This is a very strong preventative measure. Because, once you start incorporating that worry and stress into your body, it’s harder to get rid of,” he said.

Flowers thinks the mental health pod idea should be used across the hospital even after the pandemic. They're learning how to better take care of those serving all of us.

If you’d like to help with the mental health pod, you can donate food or offer monetary donations. You can call Patient and Family Centered Care at 706-721-7322.

