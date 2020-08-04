Man accused in Warrenville arson fire, deaths of 2 dogs

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 30-year-old Augusta man has been arrested on suspicion of starting a fire that left two dogs dead in an Aiken County home, according to authorities.

At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, an Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a home on Saddle Horse Road in Warrenville regarding a suspicious fire, according to authorities.

The officer found the home fully engulfed and secured the scene until the Langley Fire Department arrived, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, the victim pulled up and told the officer she received notification on her phone of camera footage showing where the subject approached her house in a vehicle, according to authorities. He is then shown trying to get into the house, according to authorities. At one point, he is seen with what appears to be a gas can and then is seen walking out of the home before smoke began to obscure the camera lens, according to the sheriff’s agency.

The suspect is then seen walking away, according to authorities.

Firefighters found two dogs deceased in the home, according to authorities.

Suspect Colton O’Brien was booked on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree arson and animal cruelty, according to sheriff’s records.

