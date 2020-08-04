Advertisement

Local COVID-19 aid fund distributes more than $1.4 million in grants

By Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund recently surpassed $1.4 million in funding distributed across 52 local organizations.

Launched in March by the United Way of the CSRA and the Community Foundation for the CSRA, the fund provides swift and needed resources to nonprofits serving the most vulnerable local populations.

To date, the fund has impacted the lives of more than 67,000 residents.

The grants have focused on:

  • Food, shelter and other basic needs - $887,000
  • Medical and mental health services- $319,600
  • Child care for first responders and critical workers - $50,000
  • Educational enrichment - $162,500
  • Resiliency training - $25,000

Most recently, these local organizations received grants:

  • 143 Ministries International - $20,000
  • American Red Cross - $20,000
  • Apparo Academy - $25,000
  • Augusta Technical College Foundation - $20,000
  • Brown Girls Code - $5,000
  • Burn Foundation of America - $20,000
  • Center for New Beginnings - $25,000
  • Changing Faces Inc. - $5,000
  • Downtown Cooperative Church Ministries - $15,000
  • Family Connections Inc. - $50,000
  • Harrisburg Health Center - $20,000
  • Heritage Academy - $20,000
  • Jud C. Hickey Center for Alzheimer’s Care - $8,100
  • MACH Academy - $7,500
  • New Bethlehem Community Center - $25,000
  • Veterans K-9 Solutions Inc. - $5,500
  • When Help Can’t Wait - $5,000

For a list of all grants given to date, visit www.cfcsra.org/COVID-19Recipients.

Grants have been made possible by contributions from Augusta National Golf Club, Community Foundation for the CSRA, United Way of the CSRA, Chestnut Family Foundation, Bridgewater Fund, Bechtel Group Foundation, RBW Logistics, The Wilbur and Hilda Glenn Family Foundation, South State Bank, Kirby Family Foundation, The Zeist Foundation, Georgia Power Foundation, Graphic Packaging International, Truist Foundation, Betty and Davis Fitzgerald Foundation, Bank of America Foundation and others.

Donations can be made at www.uwcsra.org or www.cfcsra.org.

