Local COVID-19 aid fund distributes more than $1.4 million in grants

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund recently surpassed $1.4 million in funding distributed across 52 local organizations.

Launched in March by the United Way of the CSRA and the Community Foundation for the CSRA, the fund provides swift and needed resources to nonprofits serving the most vulnerable local populations.

To date, the fund has impacted the lives of more than 67,000 residents.

The grants have focused on:

Food, shelter and other basic needs - $887,000

Medical and mental health services- $319,600

Child care for first responders and critical workers - $50,000

Educational enrichment - $162,500

Resiliency training - $25,000

Most recently, these local organizations received grants:

143 Ministries International - $20,000

American Red Cross - $20,000

Apparo Academy - $25,000

Augusta Technical College Foundation - $20,000

Brown Girls Code - $5,000

Burn Foundation of America - $20,000

Center for New Beginnings - $25,000

Changing Faces Inc. - $5,000

Downtown Cooperative Church Ministries - $15,000

Family Connections Inc. - $50,000

Harrisburg Health Center - $20,000

Heritage Academy - $20,000

Jud C. Hickey Center for Alzheimer’s Care - $8,100

MACH Academy - $7,500

New Bethlehem Community Center - $25,000

Veterans K-9 Solutions Inc. - $5,500

When Help Can’t Wait - $5,000

For a list of all grants given to date, visit www.cfcsra.org/COVID-19Recipients.

Grants have been made possible by contributions from Augusta National Golf Club, Community Foundation for the CSRA, United Way of the CSRA, Chestnut Family Foundation, Bridgewater Fund, Bechtel Group Foundation, RBW Logistics, The Wilbur and Hilda Glenn Family Foundation, South State Bank, Kirby Family Foundation, The Zeist Foundation, Georgia Power Foundation, Graphic Packaging International, Truist Foundation, Betty and Davis Fitzgerald Foundation, Bank of America Foundation and others.

Donations can be made at www.uwcsra.org or www.cfcsra.org.

