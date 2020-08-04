Local convenience store struck in string of robberies

PERRY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help finding the people who have repeatedly robbed a local convenience store.

On April 5, May 6, July 28 and July 30, individual robbers entered the Enmarket at 441 Walker Road brandishing a gun and demanding money from the clerk. Each time, the robber left the store, running toward a nearby wooded area.

Investigators believe all the robbers are associated with one another.

No one has been injured in any of the robberies, but on July 30 when two witnesses drove to the edge of the parking lot, the gunman shot toward the car.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the robbers is urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. You can also provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

