Like other events, CSRA Food Truck Festival canceled for this year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA Food Truck Festival, like several other annual events, is being canceled this year amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The fifth annual event had been scheduled for Sept. 12 in association with the Hunger Action Month campaign.

Instead, it will be postponed until 2021, organizers told News 12.

Among the other annual events canceled are Aiken’s Makin’, the Oliver Hardy Festival in Harlem, Arts in the Heart in Augusta and the Georgia Carolina State Fair.

