Advertisement

Like other events, CSRA Food Truck Festival canceled for this year

Here's a photo from a past CSRA Food Truck Festival.
Here's a photo from a past CSRA Food Truck Festival.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA Food Truck Festival, like several other annual events, is being canceled this year amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. 

The fifth annual event had been scheduled for Sept. 12 in association with the Hunger Action Month campaign.

Instead, it will be postponed until 2021, organizers told News 12.

Among the other annual events canceled are Aiken’s Makin’, the Oliver Hardy Festival in Harlem, Arts in the Heart in Augusta and the Georgia Carolina State Fair.

MORE | Augusta Rotarians using their own lunch funds to feed others

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burke County inmate, officers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a jail inmate tested positive for coronavirus, as did two deputies and three jailers.

News

Wealth Wednesday: Financial planning

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

Augusta Rotarians using their own lunch funds to feed others

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Staff
For months, the Rotary Club of Augusta has been feeding others by using the funds it normally uses to pay for members’ lunches.

What local Rotarians are doing to make a difference

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Rotary Club of Augusta members are using their own lunch money to feed the needy as well as front-line medical workers.

Latest News

News

Wealth Wednesday: What's an orphaned retirement account?

Updated: 56 minutes ago

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 1 hour ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

Deputies: Woman, 65, charged with mother’s death after shoving her to the ground

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A 65-year-old woman is charged with murder after Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigators say her mother died after she was shoved to the ground.

News

Lifesaving cable barriers coming to I-20, I-520 medians in Georgia

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sections of Interstate 20 and Interstate 520 will soon be equipped with cable median barriers as a way to reduce crossover crashes that typically result in fatalities or severe injuries.

News

See damage from thunderstorms that swept through CSRA

Updated: 2 hours ago
Storms swept through the CSRA region on Aug. 3, 2020, as Tropical Storm Isaias passed off the East Coast.

News

Isaias left this mess behind in Myrtle Beach

Updated: 2 hours ago
Isaias caused problems overnight in the Carolinas before taking aim at Virginia with dangerous winds and heavy rain.