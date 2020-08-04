GBI identifies pair found dead in Warren County home

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Twenty-four hours after their bodies were found, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified two people discovered dead inside a Warren County residence.

GBI says the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called to Mitchell Road around 10:13 a.m. on Monday in Mitchell in response to an “unresponsive person.”

When they arrived, deputies found the bodies of 72-year-old Troy Bennett and 72-year-old Cheryl Newsome.

The manner of death has not yet been revealed, but the GBI has taken both bodies to Decatur to determine the cause.

The investigation into this case continues. If you have any information, call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 706-465-3340 or the GBI at 706-595-2575.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.