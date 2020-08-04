Expect lane closures today on Interstate 20 near Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Single lane closures are coming today at the Interstate 20 weigh stations for sensor-related work.

Brooks-Berry-Haynie & Associates will work on westbound lanes from 9 a.m. to noon between mile 189 and 187 on the “weight-in-motion” technology. Then crews will flip to the eastbound mile 185 to mile 187 locations from 1-4 p.m.

Expect a traffic shift in the area and possible delays due to the single-lane closures at times.

