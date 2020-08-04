Advertisement

Done for the year: Braves ace Soroka felled by torn Achilles

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka (40) waits for assistance from the training staff after being injured in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Atlanta. Soroaka was helped to the dugout and replaced.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka (40) waits for assistance from the training staff after being injured in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Atlanta. Soroaka was helped to the dugout and replaced.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Paul Newberry
Published: Aug. 4, 2020
ATLANTA (AP) — When Mike Soroka’s Atlanta Braves teammates heard him scream, they feared the worst. When they saw him being helped off the field, unable to put any weight on his right leg, they knew it was bad.

Soroka is done for the year after tearing his Achilles tendon during a seemingly routine play against the New York Mets.

On a grounder to first baseman Freddie Freeman, Soroka broke that way to cover the bag.

He made it only one step before tumbling to the ground.

It’s a huge blow to the Braves, who already were struggling to put together a solid rotation.

