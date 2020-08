AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County Dispatch has confirmed a pedestrian has been struck on Hwy 25 and Mt Zion Road.

According to dispatch, the call for the incident came in at 9:58 p.m. One victim has been taken to AUMC for injuries. No other details can be given at this time.

We will follow this as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.