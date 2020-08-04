Advertisement

Disney to release ‘Mulan’ on streaming service, for a price

This image released by Disney shows Yifei Liu in the title role of "Mulan." The film is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4. Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.”
This image released by Disney shows Yifei Liu in the title role of "Mulan." The film is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4. Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.”(Disney Enterprises, Inc. via AP)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - “Mulan” is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4.

But this is no “Hamilton”: Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.”

The company plans to release it in theaters in areas where Disney+ is not available.

“Mulan,” a live-action remake of the animated film, was one of the first films affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of theaters. Originally set for a late March release, the blockbuster has been delayed four times since.

“In order to meet the needs of consumers during this unpredictable period, we thought it was important to find alternative ways to bring this exceptional family-friendly film to them in a timely manner,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said on the company’s earnings call. “We see this as an opportunity to bring this incredible film to a broad audience currently unable to go to movie theaters.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Georgia bill allowing alcohol home deliveries brings relief for Augusta businesses

Updated: moments ago
|
By William Rioux
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed a bill allowing stores to deliver beer, wine and liquor to Georgia homes.

National

US Space & Rocket Center reaches fundraising goal

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jonathan Grass
The campaign began last week with the hope of raising a minimum of $1.5 million to sustain museum operations and to be able to reopen Space Camp in April 2021.

National

Space Camp meets fundraising goal

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
The campaign began July 28 with the hope of raising a minimum of $1.5 million to sustain museum operations and to be able to reopen Space Camp in April 2021.

News

N. Augusta citizens concerned with lack of tax payment on Riverside Village

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Riverside Village was supposed to be done by Dec. 31, 2018. Not only have many projects not even started, but they’ve been seized by the county for outstanding taxes.

News

Myrtle Beach clear after the storm

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Latest News

News

GA bill allows stores to deliver alcohol

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Several properties in Riverside Village seized

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Mental health pod for health care workers

Updated: 34 minutes ago

National

U.S. Marines locate sunken vehicle with human remains on board

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
The vehicle sunk off a southern California coast July 30.

News

Atlanta Gas Light gives energy assistance support to low income gas customers

Updated: 1 hour ago
Atlanta Gas Light is allocating $1 million to distribute to agencies that will support customers who need help paying natural gas bills, repairing or replacing natural gas appliances and weatherizing homes.