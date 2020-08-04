Deputies: Woman, 65, charged with mother’s death after shoving her to the ground

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 65-year-old woman is charged with murder after Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigators say her mother died after she was shoved to the ground.

Anita Jones was initially charged with battery in connection with the July 25 incident, but the charge was changed after her mother, 85-year-old Mary Ready, died from her injuries.

Investigators say another family member came to the incident location on Bahama Lane and called the sheriff’s office.

The GBI Crime Lab performed the autopsy and found Ready died from blunt impact trauma as a result of being pushed to the ground. Her death was ruled a homicide.

