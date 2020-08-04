Advertisement

Defending champ Rafael Nadal to miss US Open amid pandemic

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, reacts after beating Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, to win the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, reacts after beating Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, to win the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)(WIBW)
By Howard Fendrich
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Defending champion Rafael Nadal will skip the U.S. Open because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That puts on hold his bid to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record for Grand Slam titles. Nadal explained his decision in a series of tweets sent in Spanish and English.

The 34-year-old from Spain called sitting out the tournament scheduled to begin Aug. 31 in New York “a decision I never wanted to take” but added that he would “rather not travel.”

The current No. 1-ranked woman, Ash Barty, already had announced she would be missing the U.S. Open.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

SEC ANNOUNCES NEW FALL PRESEASON PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Southeastern Conference
The Southeastern Conference today announced adjusted dates for preseason football activities for SEC schools with the first allowable practice now scheduled for August 17. The new SEC calendar provides student-athletes with more days off than required by the NCAA and fewer practices than permitted by current NCAA rules.

Sports

With Cam gone, Bridgewater says Panthers feel like his team

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Reed
Cam Newton is gone. That means the Carolina Panthers are now Teddy Bridgewater’s team — or at least that’s the way the team’s new quarterback is feeling as training camp activities get underway.

Sports

Gophers WR Bateman skips season amid virus worries, goes pro

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Campbell
Minnesota Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman has opted out of the 2020 season amid concerns about the coronavirus.

Sports

Done for the year: Braves ace Soroka felled by torn Achilles

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paul Newberry
When Mike Soroka’s Atlanta Braves teammates heard him scream, they feared the worst. When they saw him being helped off the field, unable to put any weight on his right leg, they knew it was bad.

Latest News

Sports

Brutal night: Injuries overshadow Mets’ 7-2 win over Braves

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Paul Newberry
It was a brutal night physically for both teams. Braves ace Mike Soroka sustained the most serious blow.

Sports

SCHSL moves into phase 1.5 of conditioning

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Voluntary workout and conditioning sessions have been important to programs and athletes, but there is still more that needs to be done before coaches and players can feel confident about where they stand.

Sports

7 Cardinals, 6 staff test positive; series at Detroit off

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s four-game series at Detroit.

Sports

Field of Dreams game in Iowa postponed to 2021 due to virus

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams game in Iowa has been postponed until 2021 because of the novel coronavirus.

Sports

Svechnikov’s hat trick leads Hurricanes past Rangers 4-1

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 20-year-old scored three times for the first postseason hat trick in franchise history and the Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-1 on Monday, securing a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup qualifier series.

Sports

Panthers LB Christian Miller opts out of NFL season

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Panthers linebacker Christian Miller has informed the team he has opted out of the 2020 season.