Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hot and humid forecast ahead today with highs in the mid to low 90s. We are expecting a few clouds early, but we should see some sun throughout the day. Isolated storms will be possible this afternoon and evening, but we are not expecting everyone to see rain. Winds will be out of the southwest 5-10 mph.

Storm chances will increase towards midweek as a front nears the region. This will provide some better ingredients for showers and storms to form in the afternoon and evening Wednesday through Thursday. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to low 90s.

Our pattern is not expected to change too much Friday into the weekend. Each day will see highs in the mid to low 90s and a few afternoon storms will be possible.

