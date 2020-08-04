Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

By Anthony Carpino
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Temperatures reached the lower 90s here in Augusta, a little bit cooler than the last few days. There is an isolated chance for showers as we go through this evening but most look to stay dry.

Storm chances will increase towards midweek as a front nears the region. This will provide some better ingredients for showers and storms to form in the afternoon and evening Wednesday through Thursday. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to low 90s.

Our pattern is not expected to change too much Friday into the weekend. Each day will see highs in the mid to low 90s and a few afternoon storms will be possible.

