Caretaker accused of stealing, using client’s debit card for personal reasons

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The caretaker of an elderly Richmond County woman stole her client’s debit card and made multiple purchases with it, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a sheriff’s office affidavit, Latasha Monique Staten, 37, is charged with exploitation of disabled or elderly person and financial transaction card fraud.

Staten, investigators said, took her client’s card and used nine times to purchase $533.00 in merchandise.

Officials say Staten used “false representation” to be able to use the card.

She was only supposed to use the card on behalf of her client, the affidavit said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.