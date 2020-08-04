Advertisement

Cable barriers coming to I-20, I-520 medians in Georgia

This image from the Georgia Department of Transportation shows a cable barrier.
This image from the Georgia Department of Transportation shows a cable barrier.(WRDW)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sections of Interstate 20 and Interstate 520 will soon be equipped with cable median barriers as a way to reduce crossover crashes that typically result in fatalities or severe injuries.  

Nationwide Construction Group was recently awarded the $8.048 million project that covers median locations in Newton, Taliaferro, Warren, McDuffie, Columbia and Richmond counties, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

This will ensure a presence of safety barriers throughout the entire corridor and add them to I-520/Bobby Jones Expressway, according to the agency. The timing of the installation will be determined later this year, but completion is expected by April 30, 2022.

Here's a look at where cable barriers will be added to medians in Interstate 20 and Interstate 520 in Georgia.
Here's a look at where cable barriers will be added to medians in Interstate 20 and Interstate 520 in Georgia.(WRDW)

The Federal Highway Administration calls cable median barriers “cost-effective means of reducing the severity of median crossover crashes,” according to the state agency.

The cable barrier system will match ones installed in the past two years on I-16 and I-20 in east central Georgia. The agency said cable barriers are softer than other barriers, resulting in less impact force and redirection, are more adaptable to slopes typically found in medians, and can be installed through less invasive construction methods.

