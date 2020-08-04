Advertisement

Burke County inmate, officers test positive for COVID-19

By Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some inmates and staff members are in quarantine at the Burke County Jail.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate tested positive. The inmate and others who were in the same room are in isolation.

Two deputies and three jailers also tested positive.

Meanwhile in Richmond County, 19 inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center have tested positive for the virus and are quarantined.

Any inmates who displayed symptoms and/or were in possible contact with someone who tested positive were tested and quarantined while awaiting the results.

All deputies who were assigned to that part of the center are being tested.

MORE | By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

