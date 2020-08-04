Brutal night: Injuries overshadow Mets’ 7-2 win over Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out a season-high 10 in six innings and the New York Mets ended a five-game skid with a 7-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves. But it was a brutal night physically for both teams.

Braves ace Mike Soroka sustained the most serious blow. The young star was helped off the field with a right leg injury in the third inning. It was later revealed to be a torn right Achilles tendon. He will miss the rest of the season.

Robinson Canó had three RBIs before leaving the game himself. He was one of three New York infielders forced out by injuries.

Wilson Ramos added a two-run homer for the Mets, who snapped Atlanta’s five-game winning streak.

