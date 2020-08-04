Back to school and back to sports in the CSRA with precautions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids are on the field once again, and as fall approaches, people in Augusta are proving that the pandemic won’t stop the upcoming season sports.

“They look forward to this every year,” Jason Saxon, a Cheer & Football parent, said.

And that is why Pop Warner Youth Football and Cheer, a youth football and cheer and dance program is back, but with several safety measures.

“This is probably my son’s sixth or seventh season playing football, and when we heard they we’re going to open up Pop Warner and have all the safety precautions, he wanted to play so we weren’t going to stop him,” Ryan Shearer, another parent, said.

Those safety precautions include:

Sanitizing equipment

Coaches wearing masks

Temperature checks at entry

Parents watching from a distance

And designated zones for kids’ belongings

“It does make you feel--as a parent, more comfortable. They are screening, they are, ya know, hand sanitizer, each kid has to have their own water bottle there are no community water for them to drink so they’re keeping the kids isolated to each other best they can,” Shearer said.

The pandemic hasn't slowed registration numbers either. According to Georgia Pop Warner Football registration numbers are close to what they were last year. And cheer numbers only dropped slightly for some associations.

Coaches say the first day with the new precautions --

“It took a little bit longer--we’re still adjusting just because it’s a longer process,” Chelsey Lentz, Lakeside Pop Warner President, said.

But they call the change worth it.

“I think more than anything it’s going to be making sure we teach the kids the right things. Not only setting a great example for the kids -- how to social distance, how to wear a mask, not only for at practice but for when they go to school or when they’re in the community,” Joshua Wyche, AU Head Football Coach, said.

