Advertisement

Back to school and back to sports in the CSRA with precautions

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids are on the field once again, and as fall approaches, people in Augusta are proving that the pandemic won’t stop the upcoming season sports.

“They look forward to this every year,” Jason Saxon, a Cheer & Football parent, said.

And that is why Pop Warner Youth Football and Cheer, a youth football and cheer and dance program is back, but with several safety measures.

“This is probably my son’s sixth or seventh season playing football, and when we heard they we’re going to open up Pop Warner and have all the safety precautions, he wanted to play so we weren’t going to stop him,” Ryan Shearer, another parent, said.

Those safety precautions include: 

  • Sanitizing equipment 
  • Coaches wearing masks 
  • Temperature checks at entry 
  • Parents watching from a distance 
  • And designated zones for kids’ belongings

“It does make you feel--as a parent, more comfortable. They are screening, they are, ya know, hand sanitizer, each kid has to have their own water bottle there are no community water for them to drink so they’re keeping the kids isolated to each other best they can,” Shearer said.

The pandemic hasn't slowed registration numbers either. According to Georgia Pop Warner Football registration numbers are close to what they were last year. And cheer numbers only dropped slightly for some associations.

Coaches say the first day with the new precautions -- 

“It took a little bit longer--we’re still adjusting just because it’s a longer process,” Chelsey Lentz, Lakeside Pop Warner President, said.

But they call the change worth it.

“I think more than anything it’s going to be making sure we teach the kids the right things. Not only setting a great example for the kids -- how to social distance, how to wear a mask, not only for at practice but for when they go to school or when they’re in the community,” Joshua Wyche, AU Head Football Coach, said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New measures for Pop Warner sports

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Dispatch confirms pedestrian struck on Hwy 25 in Edgefield County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Edgefield County Dispatch has confirmed a pedestrian has been struck on Hwy 25 and Mt Zion Road.

News

Storms raked through the CSRA, left nearly 4,000 without power

Updated: 3 hours ago
Heavy storms in the Augusta area in the beginning of this week leave nearly 4,000 Georgians and counting without power.

News

Video of packed Augusta club surfaces one day after Kemp’s COVID-19 order

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
What appears to be a packed dance floor this weekend at a club in Augusta catching eyes after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp just renewed his executive order banning overly large gatherings.

Latest News

News

Tons of students might head back to school without a school nurse

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Augusta night club under investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Local CSRA COVID-19 patient says he's luck to be alive

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Back to school today in Columbia County

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

I-TEAM: Even in a pandemic, some CSRA schools lack nurses

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meredith Anderson
Now that the first day is in the books for the first batch of students in our area, we're doing some homework tonight.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 6 hours ago