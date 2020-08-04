Advertisement

Augusta Rotarians using their own lunch funds to feed others

By Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For months, the Rotary Club of Augusta has been feeding others by using the funds it normally uses to pay for members’ lunches.

On July 25, the Rotarians provided to-go meals for clients at the Master’s Table soup kitchen. 

Golden Harvest food bank had to close the soup kitchen last month after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Just last week, the Rotary Club provided lunches for intensive care unit and emergency room r workers at our local hospitals to thank them for their hard work. 

