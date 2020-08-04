Augusta mayor, city officials to discuss COVID-19 on Wednesday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr., along with other city and state officials, will deliver an update regarding COVID-19 efforts in the City of Augusta, and recent executive orders from the state and local governments.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Augusta Municipal Building.

Joining Mayor Davis will be Chief Christopher James, Dr. Stephen Goggans, and Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

News 12 will be following the meeting and provide updates as they develop.

