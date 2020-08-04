Augusta Commission now ‘reconsidering’ demolition of old jail

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The back and forth and back and forth on the demolition of the old jail on Walton Way appears to be, well, back.

Augusta Commissioners are meeting Tuesday at 2 p.m. and a recent addition to the agenda shows commissioners are weighing a “reconsideration” on their decision to move forward demolishing the jail.

Commissioners voted in favor last week of tearing down the old jail and ending remediation on the property despite lobbying from Augusta film industry insiders.

Those insiders say the jail gives Augusta a unique piece of property for filmmakers to use. For example, the sequel to 2016′s Suicide Squad used the old jail to film several scenes.

City officials, meanwhile, have wanted to turn the property into a judicial court.

