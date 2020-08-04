Advertisement

Atlanta Gas Light gives energy assistance support to low income gas customers

(KKTV)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Atlanta Gas Light is allocating $1 million to distribute to agencies that will support customers who need help paying natural gas bills, repairing or replacing natural gas appliances and weatherizing homes.

Atlanta Gas has allocated a majority of the funding to the following agencies for energy assistance:

United Way – Referrals to assistance programs can be found at United Way, which can be reached by dialing 211 from anywhere within the state.

St. Vincent de Paul Georgia – St. Vincent de Paul Georgia offers several programs to help those facing hardships. For more information, call 770-458-9607 or visit svdpgeorgia.org.

H.E.A.T. – H.E.A.T. provides energy assistance as a joint effort between concerned citizens, state and local governments and businesses. To receive help, call 678-406-0212 (option 1) or visit heatga.org/get-help.

Project SHARE of the Salvation Army - SHARE provides emergency bill-payment assistance to individuals and families facing a temporary crisis that threatens their home. For more information about available assistance call 800-257-4273 or visit salvationarmyatlanta.org/project-share.

And while the Georgia Public Service Commission has approved resuming service disconnections for nonpayment, financial assistance and payment programs are available to all customers seeking to maintain service.

For more information about each of these programs or help managing natural gas costs, please visit atlantagaslight.com/residential/ways-to-save.

