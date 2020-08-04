18-year-old charged with molestation in incidents spanning two years

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old is charged in connection with several sexual incidents involving a minor that spanned over two years.

Deputies arrested Bernard William Blount in July. He’s since been charged with aggravated and non-aggravated child molestation.

Investigators say the incidents between Blount and the 7-year-old victim spanned from February 2017 to August 2019.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.