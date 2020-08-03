Advertisement

Video of packed Augusta club surfaces one day after Kemp’s COVID-19 order

By William Rioux
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - What appears to be a packed dance floor this weekend at a club in Augusta catching eyes after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp just renewed his executive order banning overly large gatherings.

The scene of the Country Club on Washington Road sparked one question: where does local law enforcement come into play to control crowds at local bars and clubs?

According to Gov. Kemp’s executive order, bars can only allow gatherings of 50 people or 35 percent of the total occupancy. And advice from the Georgia Department of Health suggests that all bars should avoid any event that includes close contact.

The club told News 12 in a statement, that they “followed the executive order’s rules by only allowing the 35 percent capacity on Saturday.”

But even when those guidelines are followed, a video surfaced showing people still weren’t social distancing.

News 12 reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, whose deputies are seen in the video at the Country Club, to see what the department can enforce.  RCSO declined to interview but said in a statement they are “investigating the incident to see if there were code violations -- or if it violated the executive order.”

According to the Governor’s Office, all local law enforcement agencies can enforce restrictions on the bar but it’s not a required task by order.

The executive order that Gov. Kemp just renewed lasts until August 15. After that, he can renew it for another 30 days if he chooses to.

